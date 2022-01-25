Douglas superintendent says district will need $300 million for needed schools

Douglas School District Superintendent Kevin Case spoke to the Board of Education on Monday about possible funding sources for the impending construction of schools in light of the area’s projected growth. He spoke during the board’s regular meeting at Vandenberg Elementary School.

Before noting some possible funding sources, Case recounted the need for construction in light of projected growth.

“Based on what we’re seeing from the Department of Defense Data, it’s estimated that our enrollment will nearly double from 2,950 to 5,880 over the next five to seven years,” he said. He added that the growth is likely to require the investment of $300 million in new district facilities.

The plans include the building of three elementary schools and one high school, allowing the current high school to be converted into a second middle school.

The immediate need, he said, was to begin construction of one elementary school, as well as the high school, estimated together to cost $180 million.

Case said the land has been purchased for the high school and is “under contract” for the elementary school, days away from being secured.

“We should have both projects ready to be bid by June 2022,” he said.

He said district facilities are at 95% capacity with Douglas Middle School exceeding capacity, “thus creating a sense of urgency to build a high school and transition the existing high school into a second middle school.”

Case noted that the timeline for the high school’s completion was originally 24 to 30 months. But he cited challenges with the supply chain, and he noted the possibility of breaking ground in the fall rather than the initially projected spring ground-breaking goal.

Case then discussed some possible funding sources, emphasizing that they could only provide pieces of the necessary funding.

“We think we may have the ability to contribute $10 to $15 million from our Impact Aid Reserve Fund,” Case said. He added that the district could also “ask the community to support facilities expenses through a bond,” reminding his listeners that a supermajority would be required for passage.

He also noted likely limits to a potential bond.

“We’ve been in contact with area bond experts and talked with a number of people,” Case said. “They think realistically we might be able to bond for $30 million.”

He also said that the process could take considerable time.

Federal funding sources Case mentioned include the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation. This source, he said, involved “planning grant dollars.”

“We can use those planning grants for architect fees, feasibility studies, demographic studies,” he said. “They can help find a list of funding sources. They can’t make recommendations but they can help research that.”

Case also mentioned “New Market Tax Credits,” as well as “Impact Aid discretionary money” as possible sources of some of the necessary funding. He mentioned other potential federal sources, as well.

Regarding state-level funding, Case said, “We could potentially request a state allocation to assist with funding.” But he said inquiries so far have not turned up likely possibilities.

Case returned to local possibilities, again referring to a possible bond.

“Keep in mind, that process would take a while,” he said, adding that the funding would only be partial.

He also reiterated the possibility of tapping Impact Aid for $10 to $15 million.

“No one’s in the situation that we’re in,” Case said near the end of his presentation to the board. “We’re trying to figure out how to build all this and find funding and manage growth and move the district forward. I think we can do that. I think it’s just going to be messy.”

He added, “You’ve your part in terms of preparation … And the next step is figuring out this funding piece. Our students deserve it, our staff deserves it and our community deserves it. So we’re going to do everything we can to make that all happen.”

