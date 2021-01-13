Dr. Seuss and the Constitution: Youth City Council gets introduced to city government

The Rapid City Youth City Council received a lecture on the Constitution from Mayor Steve Allender and a reading of Dr. Seuss’s “The Sneetches” from Malcolm Chapman in its first meeting of the year Tuesday night.

Allender asked the group to do a singalong to a Schoolhouse Rock version of the Preamble to the Constitution, then gave a presentation on what it means to be involved in politics.

When the city council considered a mask mandate, “there were a bunch of angry citizens coming up to this microphone, yelling at the city council members, pointing fingers, saying things that weren’t always done in a nice way,” Allender said. “And they were protected by that same Constitution.”

Allender said he hopes some of the Youth City Council pursue more government positions in the future such as school board, city council, county commission or Congress, for example.

“I’m excited to see you young faces sitting in this room,” Allender said to the students. “You could be home playing video games, doing homework, hanging out with friends or all kinds of fun things, but for some reason, you made several choices that brought you to this place tonight.”