Education officials support Gov. Noem's proposed spending increase as initial step

Education officials welcome the proposal in Gov. Kristi Noem’s budget address to increase state aid to education by 6%. They also note that the budget process is in its early stages and point to staffing challenges in Rapid City and the state at large that reach beyond the proposed increase.

On Tuesday, detailing a proposal aided by billions of dollars in federal funding to South Dakota, Noem announced a “recommendation for a 6% pay increase for state workers; a 6% increase to state aid for education; and a 6% increase for our healthcare providers.”

The proposal will be considered by the Legislature in the coming session.

“In general, we’re very encouraged,” said Lori Simon, superintendent of Rapid City Area Schools. “I think all of us in K12 education have really found it challenging this year in terms of our staffing situation.”

Noem advised school districts to use the 6% increase for aid to education on teachers and staff. Educators, she said, “adapt to challenges everyday. Our teachers are working with each student uniquely to prepare them for the future. School districts should reinvest this 6% increase directly in our teachers and other district staff.”

Simon cited 25 teaching and other licenses staff vacancies in RCAS, along with more than 110 vacancies among classified staff. She noted two factors, particularly, she deemed to be at the root of the staffing problem.

First, she said, “We haven’t been able to compete with other states in terms of our teacher salaries.”

The latest report from the National Education Association, from April 2021 ranks the average teacher salary in South Dakota as $48,984, or 50th in the nation. It lists the average starting salary in the state of $39,636 as 26th in the nation.

“Secondly,” Simon continued, “with the worker shortage across all industries, we have found we are not able to compete with business and industry, as they’re able to raise the wages for the same pool of workers that make up the classified pool” of school district employees.

Whether it’s custodians, nutrition staff members or a host of other positions, she said, salaries outside of the school district have risen to attract people away from education settings.

That makes the prospect of a 6% increase welcome, she said.

“If the 6% increase is approved by the Legislature, we see that as a great opportunity to increase our salaries for all of our staff and a means not only to recruit but to retain the staff we have,” she said.

But Simon noted other expenses, as well – even though salaries, she said, make up the vast majority of the district’s budget.

“Whatever increase we get from the state, that never goes strictly to salaries, because we do have to heat and light our schools,” she said, noting two other expenses faced by the school district.

“There’s a multitude of operational expenses that we incur,” she said.

While acknowledging other expenses, Simon asserted, “Absolutely the priority will be salaries.”

RCAS Board President Kate Thomas noted in an email that “the Governor's proposal would certainly benefit the District's financial situation but, it’s very early in the process to determine exactly where that money might be going if the proposal even makes it through the legislative process.”

Thomas added, “And even if it does, what kind of accountability measures might get attached during the process?”

Cara Phelps, who teaches at Central High School, said that she was glad to hear of the proposal and supported it. But she questioned how much of a change it may make in educator recruitment and retention.

“Ultimately, I don’t think that’s going to be enough to motivate teachers to come back,” she said. “It might keep a few of us who are already here.”

Brian Hageman, who also teaches at Central High School, noted the low teacher salaries in South Dakota compared to neighboring states. Crossing the state border on any side, he explained, would allow him to garner a pay raise.

“I love the Black Hills, and I’m from South Dakota,” he said. “It’s nice to be close to family, but at the end of the day I’m an adult with adult bills.”

Hageman added that "just in terms of the annual rate of inflation, it’s difficult for most of us to continue to take what is in essence a pay cut every year because our dollar doesn’t go as far."

He stressed the importance of using the increase, if it's passed, for salaries “if the district wants to have a chance to retain teachers.”

Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, also focused on recruiting and retaining teachers in an emailed statement. She called the proposal good news.

“If nothing else, this year has brought home very clearly the challenge of recruiting and retaining educators,” said Podoll, who teaches at Rapid City High School. “Our students deserve a quality public education and while money doesn’t fix everything, we know it helps. We need to recruit more people into the education field but even more importantly, we need to retain the high caliber staff we currently have.”

Loren Paul, president of the South Dakota Education Association, described the staffing situation in the state at large as similar to what RCAS faces.

“I think most districts will have to use it (the potential 6% increase) for salaries because there’s an educator shortage right now,” Paul said, noting that teachers and a range of other education professionals are sought after by school districts right now throughout the state and beyond.

Like Simon, Paul cited the higher salaries people can earn outside of school districts as a key reason districts are finding themselves short-staffed. The increase would be a good step, he said, but he cautioned against overestimating its effects.

“This 6% isn’t going to fix anything,” he said. “It helps, and it heads us in the right direction, but it’s just a first step.”

Paul said the increase, if approved by state lawmakers, is unlikely to move South Dakota ahead of its neighboring states in teacher salary, and he added that it’s impossible to know whether it would extricate South Dakota from the teacher-salary basement nationally.

“Whether it gets us out of 50th or not is unknown,” he said, “because we don’t know what other states will do.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.