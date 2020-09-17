Elementary schools move to Level 1, while middle, high schools stay at Level 2

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Lori Simon announced Thursday evening that all elementary schools in the district will move to Level 1, which is in-person learning Monday through Thursday and off-campus learning on Fridays.

Middle and high school students will remain in Level 2 next week, which is two days of in-person learning for half the class while the other half of students learn off-campus on a given day. Fridays are still off-campus learning days in Level 2.

Simon said consulting with local health officials and monitoring the COVID-19 case data led her to make the decision for the elementary schools. Full-time distance learners will still learn from home.

A large number of students and staff in middle and high school are in quarantine, so Simon said middle and high school students will remain in Level 2.

In a letter to district staff, Simon said she wants to wait and see if any of the quarantines due to close contacts in the secondary level turn into positive cases before moving them to Level 1. Most active cases across the district are at the secondary level, Simon said.