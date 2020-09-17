Elementary schools move to Level 1, while middle, high schools stay at Level 2

Rapid City Area Schools superintendent Lori Simon announced Thursday evening that all elementary schools in the district will move to Level 1, which is in-person learning Monday through Thursday and off-campus learning on Fridays.
Middle and high school students will remain in Level 2 next week, which is two days of in-person learning for half the class while the other half of students learn off-campus on a given day. Fridays are still off-campus learning days in Level 2.
Simon said consulting with local health officials and monitoring the COVID-19 case data led her to make the decision for the elementary schools. Full-time distance learners will still learn from home.
A large number of students and staff in middle and high school are in quarantine, so Simon said middle and high school students will remain in Level 2.
In a letter to district staff, Simon said she wants to wait and see if any of the quarantines due to close contacts in the secondary level turn into positive cases before moving them to Level 1. Most active cases across the district are at the secondary level, Simon said.
Simon said she hopes to move to Level 1 before the end of the month, and will announce changes by Thursday so that staff has time to plan for the following week.
At the next RCAS Board of Education meeting on Sept. 28, the board will vote on whether to designate certain staff, including teachers, as “critical infrastructure.”
Simon said in the letter to staff that she will recommend the board to allow staff who are deemed essential and have been identified as having close contact with a person positive for COVID-19 the opportunity to choose whether to quarantine for 14 days or come to work.
Exceptions to the rule would include if the positive individual is living in the same household, Simon said. In that case, the quarantine for the close contact would be mandatory.
