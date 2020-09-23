Enrollment down 954 students at state’s six public universities

Enrollment at South Dakota Mines decreased this year with a headcount of 2,477 undergraduate students compared to 2,529 in fall 2019, a decrease of 52 students.

The FTE was “down a little bit,” Rankin said of the 5.4% decrease from 2,156 in 2019 to 2,039 this fall.

“What we’re finding is that our students, while we had a great return because the students really did want to come back and be on campus this fall, they’re not taking as many classes as they normally do,” Rankin said. “We’re investigating why that might have happened.”

Mines usually doesn’t offer a lot of summer classes, but a lot of students had their internships cancelled so “almost a double, if not more” students took summer classes this year, Rankin said.

Engineering and science education is a lot of hands-on education, so because some of the classes were online, students decided not to take a class or two and may take it at a later semester when there’s more hands-on time, Rankin said.

International student enrollment also decreased because “new students could not come into the country,” Rankin said. International students who were already on-campus stayed in the country, he said.