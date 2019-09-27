{{featured_button_text}}

Fall enrollment at South Dakota's six public universities fell 3% from last year, the state Board of Regents announced Friday.

The total number of full-time students that enrolled for class this fall is 25,303, down from around 26,100 at this time in 2018. Headcount at the universities totals 34,520, down 1,217 or 3.4% from last year.

Over all, full-time enrollment for the universities' fall semester has fallen in five of the last six years.

Only one of the institutions that the board governs saw a gain in enrollment: Dakota State University. The school reported that the number of full-time students totals approximately 2,062, up 1.26%. DSU's headcount, however, was down roughly 3.4% from 2018.

In a statement, Regents CEO Paul Beran said that many students — especially those who lack the financial means to attend college — may be choosing to enter the workforce instead of continuing their education. South Dakota "lacks a stable source of state-level, need-based financial aid," he said, adding that "in our work with the governor and state legislators, we'll continue to stress that such support is critical to make higher education a reality for more students."

The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology saw its full-time enrollment dip this fall by 41 or approximately 1.87% to around 2,156. Headcount totals figured at 2,529, down by 125 or about 4.71%.

Mines spokesman Mike Ray said the decline was expected due to the graduation of a large class of 2018. While headcount and full-time enrollment figures are down, he said that Mines is gaining in terms of female enrollment and in the number of graduate degrees awarded.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

The number of graduate degrees awarded in 2010 was 57 compared to 131 so far this year, he said.

Black Hills State University saw its full-time enrollment dip by 126 or 4.76% to 2,520. The university's headcount totaled 3,858, down 177 or 4.39% from 2018.

Much of the decline can be attributed to a decrease in graduate student enrollment, according to a statement from BHSU. Graduate enrollment totaled 174 this year, down by 116 from 2018.

South Dakota's other public schools reported the following enrollment figures:

  • South Dakota State University's full-time enrollment dropped by 399 or 4% to 9,402. Student headcount fell by 589 or 4.86% to 11,518.
  • The University of South Dakota's full-time enrollment fell by 152 or 2% to 7,344. Student headcount fell by 146 or 1.45% to 9,920.
  • Northern State University full-time enrollment fell by 95 or 5% to 1,817. Student headcount fell by 66 or 1.89% to 3,427.

In August, South Dakota News Watch reported that the state's public university students pay an average of $4,000 more per year for their education than many of their peers across the country.

— Contact Matthew Guerry at matthew.guerry@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0