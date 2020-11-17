Families, teachers make difficult transition to distance learning due to COVID-19

Hays said some of the challenges he’s seen include students who still don’t have WiFi, or consistent enough WiFi access at home. He said half the students who were supposed to attend his Zoom classes on Monday joined.

“It’s hard to get clear communications out to families and kids who are busy with other things, or who might not have reliable cell service,” Hays said. “There’s so many things that would be good practice in a normal school setting that you can’t pull off virtually. I can’t read body language as well. I had a kid this morning who had a long, awkward pause and I couldn’t tell if she was thinking or needed help.”

Hays said at the elementary level, his workday is the same length. He spends four hours on Zoom with students, another hour and a half with students who elected distance learning from the start of the school year, and sets several other hours aside for grading, work questions and planning rosters.

At Canyon Lake, it was “very stressful” knowing how many staff had COVID-19 or were in quarantine last week, Hays said.