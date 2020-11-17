Families, teachers make difficult transition to distance learning due to COVID-19

Tuesday was billed as the “last day of school” across the Rapid City Area Schools district as it was the last time students and teachers met in-person to prepare to switch to distance learning.
RCAS leadership announced the switch to distance learning Monday night, with plans to shut down the schools by Wednesday. Tuesday was spent preparing students for at least three days of distance learning before RCAS leaders meet Saturday to determine whether to keep the schools shut down amid a COVID-19 spike.
Superintendent Lori Simon said the decision to shut down followed a pattern beginning at the end of September when the district had 53 active COVID-19 cases and staff accounted for 20% of those cases at the time. By late October, there were 94 active cases in the district and 29% of those cases were among staff.
As of Monday, Simon said there were 158 active cases in the district with staff accounting for 35% of the cases, which led the district to shut the schools down.
“What’s just as concerning is that staff quarantines have risen substantially,” Simon said, noting 180 staff or almost 10% of the workforce were in quarantine following COVID-19 exposure on Monday. Only two of 23 school health offices had full coverage, too, Simon said.
Simon said the number of active substitute teachers is less than last year, which means at a time of greater need in the district, there are fewer subs, paraprofessionals and other staff.
“It’s become very challenging to staff our schools, buses and food sites safely,” Simon said, noting other school districts across the state are dealing with similar issues. “Principals are doing the best they can to pull teachers and other staff to cover for parts of the school day.”
Simon said “Level 2 wasn’t really helping us,” and that when the high schools were in Level 2, case counts were higher for a period of time in Level 2 than in Level 1.
‘Full steam’ ahead
While some schools will lock their doors for the first time in the semester Wednesday, others have been in Level 3 or distance learning for several days or weeks now.
At Canyon Lake, teacher Andrew Hays said when the elementary school started Level 3 on Thursday, it was initially difficult because he and his coworkers had limited time to prepare for the change.
Monday was the first day he worked “full steam” meeting in real-time with his students over Zoom. Hays said he meets with students all morning, then spends the rest of his day doing prep work and creating content in the afternoons.
Hays said some of the challenges he’s seen include students who still don’t have WiFi, or consistent enough WiFi access at home. He said half the students who were supposed to attend his Zoom classes on Monday joined.
“It’s hard to get clear communications out to families and kids who are busy with other things, or who might not have reliable cell service,” Hays said. “There’s so many things that would be good practice in a normal school setting that you can’t pull off virtually. I can’t read body language as well. I had a kid this morning who had a long, awkward pause and I couldn’t tell if she was thinking or needed help.”
Hays said at the elementary level, his workday is the same length. He spends four hours on Zoom with students, another hour and a half with students who elected distance learning from the start of the school year, and sets several other hours aside for grading, work questions and planning rosters.
At Canyon Lake, it was “very stressful” knowing how many staff had COVID-19 or were in quarantine last week, Hays said.
“No one was hospitalized, but it got pretty scary,” Hays said. “No one is going to argue that this is ideal, the teaching that we’re doing. We’re trying our best. Nobody wants to do this, but our region has got so bad, it’s a relief to have a break from feeling like you could catch it at any moment.”
‘Morale is low’
Sue Podoll, president of the Rapid City Education Association, said she’s hearing from other teachers that there’s a challenge with pacing in classes.
“You think you’re going to be able to cover a certain amount of work, and then only 50% or 75% of students are there and moving through materials,” she said.
Communication is also strained when everything runs through email, phone calls or texts, Podoll said. Teachers have also told her they’re concerned about engaging students.
“All of us would really like to be in-person teaching and not having to deal with Level 3, but when we watch the numbers exploding in the state, we want to keep everybody safe,” she said. “If this is what it takes, then this is what it takes.”
Stevens High School has been closed since Oct. 29. Jason Cole, a social studies teacher at Stevens, said distance learning has been difficult, and that it’s a lot harder teaching kids on Zoom than in-person.
“It’s hard to keep the kids engaged,” he said. “I have to remind them to turn on their screens and stay focused. Most of the time, I’m seeing the tops of their foreheads. It’s hard to gauge where they are as far as engagement goes.”
Cole said since switching to Level 3, some students haven’t shown any engagement in their classes.
“We’ve got young teenagers that do need structure and we’re trying to make the best of a bad situation,” he said.
Cole said as he begins his third year teaching, his decision on whether to return to the profession next year is split because 2020 is “probably the worst time to come into it.”
“Morale, from the sample size I see, is low in the profession,” he said. “It’s going to be one of those tough things to bounce back from once the pandemic is gone.”
‘The days are long’
While Hays and Cole both said their day lengths have been normal, Podoll said she’s heard from other teachers that are having longer work days because not enough students have a balance between home and schoolwork.
“Teachers are not 7/11s or 24-hour convenience shops,” Podoll said. “You need to be able to say, I’m putting the computer away and not responding at 9 at night. We probably have to be better at setting boundaries because we have homes and families, too.”
Podoll pointed to the negative impacts on extracurriculars at Level 3, which shuts down sports and other activities.
Angelica Wojtanowicz, a parent to three students at Stevens, said it was hard for her incoming freshman daughter to adjust and make new friends this year at her new school and was unable to try out for the basketball team. Her son also had his last two weeks of football cancelled.
Wojtanowicz said in general she feels students aren’t learning as much as they would with in-person learning. For her children, their classroom experience is like that of a college student.
“The days are long,” she said. “They often spend 30 minutes on Zoom, then they have an hour and a half to hang out, then back on Zoom at noon for 45 minutes. It’s not a lot of consistent class time, based on my kids’ experience. Sometimes they just get an assignment and don’t have to stay on Zoom because they already completed it.”
RCAS leaders will meet with health officials Saturday and again Nov. 28 before deciding what to do after the Thanksgiving break.
An email sent to RCAS staff Tuesday morning shows nurses and administrators learned about COVID-19 cases with possible exposure to staff or students at the following schools and offices: Central, Stevens and Rapid City high schools; Rapid City Education Center; North, Southwest, South and East middle schools; Valley View, General Beadle, Corral Drive, Rapid Valley, Black Hawk and Knollwood elementary schools.
