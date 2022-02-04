Family engagement key to program school board voted to no longer fund

The list of duties covered by the Family and Community Engagement Coordinator for Rapid City Area Schools is a long one. The position, at the school district through a contract with the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, comes with a list of nearly 30 essential functions and duties, according to a job description from BHSSC.

BHSSC Deputy Executive Director Pam Lange also noted a kind of human connection at its core. She described Kellsie Judge’s work during her work at the position.

“She’s a relationship person,” Lange said of Judge, in her third year at the position. “She knows a lot of people, and people trust her.”

Rapid City Area Schools contracts with BHSSC to pay for the position occupied by Judge – along with resources Judge is able to tap – through the district’s Title 1 funding. The total contract of $84,958 would cover the period of July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2023. It is paid from the school district's Title 1 funds.

At a meeting earlier this month, the RCAS Board of Education opted not to renew the contract, with board members Jim Hansen and Clay Colombe voting yes, Gabe Doney abstaining, and President Kate Thomas and member Deb Baker voting no. Board members Troy Carr and Amy Policky were absent with notice.

After the meeting Thomas said another vote may be taken at a future meeting, and she said she was eager to hear more detailed information about the services facilitated by the contract.

Based on material from BHSSC, the contract covers the full-time position of Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, including “salary, benefits, minimal supplies for family nights for (the district’s) Title I Schools.”

The district has nine Title 1 elementary schools and one Title 1 middle school, as determined by the concentration of lower income families at the schools.

The position also covers “travel incurred for the position to attend meetings, family nights, open house nights, community-based meetings with and for all Title I buildings and at the district-level; and BHSSC Indirect Costs.”

The position has been in place for at least 10 years, Lange said, and it’s funded through a requirement from Title I federal funds “to provide family engagement support” to the district’s Title I buildings, according to the material from BHSSC.

Lange said districts using Title 1 funds are “required to use 10% of their district-level funds to ensure that families and community-based organizations are a part of their child’s educational experience.”

The position of Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, Lange said, is designed to help families become more actively involved in schools and also to find the resources they may need.

“This past year with COVID, we helped many families connect with mental health services because they were really struggling in that area,” she said.

Lange noted a number of specific tasks that were part of the position. She said the district’s Title 1 schools hold four family events per year, with themes such as STEAM night or cultural nights. Judge, as Family and Community Engagement Coordinator, will do much of the planning and execution of those nights.

“If we hold a STEAM night, we set up stations so there might be 10 activities that the students and families rotate around,” Lange said. “The parents and kids are doing the project together so that the families can see what our students are doing in school. It really helps connect the Strategic Plan to what they’re doing in school.”

Lange said that these events – as well as at others Judge leads or helps to coordinate – may draw from support of other BHSSC staff members, as well. She said Judge may also use various kinds of equipment, possibly related to technology, supplied by BHSSC. Lange said Judge’s position falls under the division of Community, Family and Special Services – which Lange directs – but she also has access to help and supplies from other BHSSC divisions, such as Technology & Innovation in Education.

Lange mentioned other projects Judge coordinates, including the Kindergarten Club. Lange said that 20 families entering kindergarten – families that might be new to the area, or otherwise need help with the transition – meet once a month, beginning in April. Last year they met virtually, due to COVID-19.

“We provide education to parents and childcare for the kiddos,” Lange said.

Lange noted, too, a Family Voice Program at General Beadle Elementary School that Judge is slated to help coordinate, beginning this year and possibly expanding in future years. The program was inspired by a Native Voice Program on the Rosebud Reservation and allows family members to express thoughts to school district officials – and to interact with each other – in a virtual setting.

Some of Judge’s work involves helping to craft family engagement plans for each Title 1 school once a year.

“Kellsie has a template, and she helps them answer questions and she helps them with data,” Lange said. A plan needs to be crafted at the district level every three years, Lange said.

Judge also helps with public events that connect school families with resources, and her job description includes various forms of data collection and committee contributions.

If the contract is not approved, Lange said, some services might be available on an individual, fee-for-service basis. But she said that would be depend staff availability – and would cost more.

“If these services were purchased individually, it would be at a higher cost to the Rapid City School District,” she said.

Cher Daniel, principal of Rapid Valley Elementary School, highlighted the breadth of work that BHSSC staff members do when it comes to organizing family engagement activities at her school.

“Kellsie might provide learning information and learning tools,” she said.

Judge also puts out flyers, works with social media, makes multiple phone calls and otherwise lays the groundwork for many of the family events held by the school, Daniel said.

Daniel noted that teachers and other staff members – already tasked with brimming schedules of their own – often don’t have the chance to do that sort of extensive preparation.

“What I’ve noticed over the years is that the quality of what we’re able to bring parents has increased,” she added.

Daniel said Judge was instrumental in organizing a number of events this past year, including a Trunk or Treat gathering for Halloween that included a gathering of many community organizations.

Lange stressed that Judge is in a position to reach families in ways that teachers and staff members – who already have full schedules – may not be able to.

“Her mother’s an educator in the Rapid City school system, and she was born and raised here,” she said. “She knows a lot of people, and people trust her. Sometimes what we find when parents are afraid of going to schools or reaching out to schools, she will call them.”

Lange said that Judge may go to area churches and other organizations to contact families.

“She’s very immersed in the Rapid City area,” Lange said.

