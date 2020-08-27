Fork Real Cafe donating 1,500 meals to school district staff

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Volunteers from the Fork Real Cafe and Fountain Springs Community Church are in the process of delivering free meals to nearly 1,500 school staff members as schools prepare to start classes on Sept. 8.

Katy Urban, Rapid City Area Schools spokeswoman, said the volunteers are "doing this to show their appreciation for the work that school staff do, especially during this challenging time" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rhonda Pearcy, executive director at Fork Real Cafe, previously taught at Wilson Elementary and said she remembers parents who provided meals in the past at the beginning of the school year for teachers.

Pearcy said she wanted to "bless the schools" as teachers returned to their schools.

"This is part of what we do," she said. "We are part of the community and we wanted to say 'hey, we are with you.' This is a crazy year starting back, and we wanted to bring light to the school year."

Chicken alfredo, garden salads and cheesecake are on the menu with a gluten-free vegan roasted veggie marinara option available.

Meal delivery schedule

Monday, Aug. 24: South Canyon, Canyon Lake, Black Hawk, Meadowbrook, Southwest Middle School;

Tuesday, Aug. 25: West Middle School, Stevens High School;

Wednesday, Aug. 26: East Middle School, Rapid Valley, Valley View, Rapid City High School;

Thursday, Aug. 27: North Middle School, Knollwood, General Beadle, Horace Mann, Central High School;

Friday, Aug. 28: Robbinsdale, South Park, South Middle School, Wilson, Grandview;

Wednesday, Sept. 2: Corral Drive.

