Former teacher organizes more than 400 coat donations for Native youth

With the help of several volunteers and continued donations from individuals and corporations, a former Rapid City Area Schools teacher is working to keep Native youth in the Rapid City and Pine Ridge area warm this winter.
Robert “Wazi Hanska” Cook said he and volunteers from NDN Collective worked this week to organize the surplus of donations by size. They have enough coats and jackets to cover 400 elementary and middle school students in the area.
Educators from RCAS and Little Wound will pick up the donations on Tuesday, then distribute them to students throughout the winter.
Cook worked as an educator for more than 20 years, everywhere from Red Cloud, Little Wound and Lower Brule to his most recent position at Central High School for several years. For the past 10 years, he’s served as the national director for the Native Alliance at Teach for America (TFA).
Cook said the grassroots effort began a few years ago when he connected with his TFA colleagues with a call to action for people to donate gloves, hats, scarves, socks, jackets and coats for the community.
He started donating them to the Hope Center, Salvation Army and to the groups working to feed those facing homelessness at the bandshell in Rapid City each week.
Donations of nearly 7,000 cloth masks also started coming Cook’s way by May from organizations like the Auntie Sewing Squad. Cook gave them to the Little Wound school and other parts of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.
About two months ago, Cook started asking for more winter clothing donations at the same time Mni Luzahan and Creek Patrol were seeking more clothes and shelter for homeless relatives.
As word got out about Cook’s coat project from the sewing squad and those helping Creek Patrol’s efforts for winter clothes, Cook said he had about 500 jackets ready for children. He organized several smaller coat giveaways at Oglala Lakota College and St. Isaac Jogues, giving out 150 jackets.
“I was starting to get a bit overwhelmed with the number of jackets,” Cook said. “Even though I felt a little overwhelmed, I told them, ‘don’t stop, keep sending them, we’ll figure it out.’”
Cook said he’s still accepting donations of new coats, jackets, socks, hats, scarves and gloves. Those wishing to donate can reach Cook at wazihanska.cook@teachforamerica.org for more information.
“Especially with COVID-19 and 2020 has just been an incredibly hard year for so many of our families, and COVID-19 has been especially horrific on affecting our Native communities,” Cook said. “This was important to get these jackets out to our students to say how much we appreciate you, we’re thinking of you, and we want to keep you safe and warm.”
