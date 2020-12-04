Former teacher organizes more than 400 coat donations for Native youth

Donations of nearly 7,000 cloth masks also started coming Cook’s way by May from organizations like the Auntie Sewing Squad. Cook gave them to the Little Wound school and other parts of the Oglala Sioux Tribe.

About two months ago, Cook started asking for more winter clothing donations at the same time Mni Luzahan and Creek Patrol were seeking more clothes and shelter for homeless relatives.

As word got out about Cook’s coat project from the sewing squad and those helping Creek Patrol’s efforts for winter clothes, Cook said he had about 500 jackets ready for children. He organized several smaller coat giveaways at Oglala Lakota College and St. Isaac Jogues, giving out 150 jackets.

“I was starting to get a bit overwhelmed with the number of jackets,” Cook said. “Even though I felt a little overwhelmed, I told them, ‘don’t stop, keep sending them, we’ll figure it out.’”

Cook said he’s still accepting donations of new coats, jackets, socks, hats, scarves and gloves. Those wishing to donate can reach Cook at wazihanska.cook@teachforamerica.org for more information.

“Especially with COVID-19 and 2020 has just been an incredibly hard year for so many of our families, and COVID-19 has been especially horrific on affecting our Native communities,” Cook said. “This was important to get these jackets out to our students to say how much we appreciate you, we’re thinking of you, and we want to keep you safe and warm.”

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.