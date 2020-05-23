Four candidates vie for Area 4 school board seat

Hansen said decisions about construction always came down to three major questions: safety, security and building preservation. “If not repaired, can we open the building for the school?”

“We were able to repair and build, stand our ground on overspending each year, but never get close to fixing all the demands,” he said. “I have been in every building the school district owns. We are in terrible need for repair, a couple of buildings need to be removed, and new schools built.”

Hansen said he knows of business leaders in the community who have told him companies will not be able to grow without producing higher education in schools, as well as doctors who refused to come to Rapid City whose decisions came down to the condition of the district.

Leah Lutheran

Leah Lutheran, 66, is a retired banker and beauty shop owner. Lutheran retired in 2018 after working for 11 years at Synchrony Bank and owning her own beauty shop for 44 years.

Lutheran served on the school board for 12 years. All of her children went through RCAS, as well as her husband and herself. She has one grandchild at West Middle School.