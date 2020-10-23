 Skip to main content
Four elementary schools will move to e-learning for Election Day
Valley View Elementary

Students wait to enter Valley View Elementary School.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Four elementary schools that double as polling places will move students to online learning on Election Day, Nov. 3, to limit any potential COVID-19 spread in the schools and accommodate for social distancing.

Grandview, Valley View, Rapid Valley and General Beadle students will learn remotely that day. Katy Urban, district communications manager, said Friday the schools could have asked to move the polling locations but chose not to because schools have online learning plans in place.

Both South and West Middle Schools will keep their polling locations open on Election Day. Urban said the schools can keep working there while the polls are open because both locations have a community center.

The centers are in separate parts of the building that are easier to close off from students, Urban said.

