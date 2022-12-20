 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert top story

Frigid cold forces school closures, delays across Western South Dakota

With frigid temperatures expected in the coming days, some school districts in Western South Dakota have canceled school and opted to begin winter break early.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Douglas Schools — closed

Meade County School District (46-1) — closed

Wall Schools — 10 a.m. late start

Thursday, Dec. 22

Douglas Schools — closed

Wall Schools — closed

Additional updates will be provided as they become available.

Contact Darsha Dodge at ddodge@rapidcityjournal.com

