Frigid cold forces school closures, delays across Western South Dakota

With frigid temperatures expected in the coming days, some school districts in Western South Dakota have canceled school and opted to begin winter break early.
Wednesday, Dec. 21
Douglas Schools — closed
Meade County School District (46-1) — closed
Wall Schools — 10 a.m. late start
Thursday, Dec. 22
Douglas Schools — closed
Wall Schools — closed
Additional updates will be provided as they become available.
Darsha Dodge
Reporter
