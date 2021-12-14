Fully accredited, BHSU's grad reading program underlines value of reading instruction

When Izzie Harms notices students grappling with reading, she’ll try to determine what’s behind their struggles. Maybe they need to hold something to help them focus – an object she called a “fidget” – or maybe they need to read something more closely aligned with their interests.

Harms, a long-term substitute second-grade teacher at General Beadle Elementary School in the Rapid City Area Schools district, is working on her Master of Education degree in Reading at Black Hills State University. It’s a program she explained that has made her more effective at helping students overcome obstacles to reading.

Black Hills State University has received full national accreditation of its Master of Education in Reading from the Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation, according to an announcement in October from the university.

“The BHSU M.Ed. in Reading received full accreditation with no areas for improvement nor stipulations, making the BHSU School of Education the only institution in the state to be fully accredited by CAEP at both the undergraduate and graduate levels,” the announcement said.

The university’s undergraduate education programs were fully accredited in 2018 and will be reviewed again in 2025.

The program illuminates how attention to reading can bolster the progress of students in a range of subjects – some involving extensive reading but without extensive reading instruction. Educators in various parts of the state are enrolled in the program.

Denice Turner, coordinator of the Master of Education program in Reading at BHSU, noted that further study in reading can help educators go beyond issuing assignments and delve more deeply into the reading process.

“You’re better able to help readers when you realize what the cognitive moves (for reading) are,” she said.

Turner, talking in her office on a recent morning, said the master’s program focusing on reading is offered online to educators working in a range of positions. She said some of those educators may go on to become reading specialists after earning their master’s degrees. And some, she said, may work in other positions, such as classroom teachers with the ability to serve as reading leaders within their districts.

For Harms, the goal is to become a high school English teacher next year and then later to become an English Language Arts professor at the university level.

The classwork the master’s students do, Turner explained, varies widely. It often involves studying ways to help students dig into texts, and it also, she said, entails thinking about what texts to choose.

“One of the things our reading specialists do is think about alternative texts,” she said. “So I might pick a recipe off of (J. Kenji López-Alt’s) site that basically shows the scientific method through hamburgers by talking about how protein breaks down.”

Finding that alternative text to engage students is something that Faye LaDuke-Pelster, department chair of the School of Education at BHSU, said many teachers are more than willing to do.

“Teachers really go the extra mile to find texts that are relevant to their students,” she said.

Another key aspect of the program lies in the title of a course and an overall program goal: Cultural and Linguistic Diversity. LaDuke-Pelster said the course’s assignments are shaped to help master’s students – educators themselves – serve the particular kinds of diversity they find among the students they're teaching.

“The graduate students research different ways to deliver reading instruction to meet the needs of diverse learners in their classrooms,” she said. “That makes the course more meaningful. It’s not just a hoop (they’re) jumping through in order to finish the program.”

LaDuke-Pelster said meeting the cultural and linguistic diversity of students can apply to many situations, including to the work educators do with Native students.

“We do have candidates in our program working with large populations of Native students, so when we ask them to consider students they’re working with, we hope the result of that is more culturally appropriate instruction,” she said.

Turner stressed the importance, too, of including “different voices, different opinions, different perspectives” in the readings students are assigned.

Alisa Halleen, another graduate student working toward her master’s degree in the program, said the coursework has helped her to diagnose her students’ reading problems. Halleen works as a reading specialist with second-graders for the Sioux Falls School District.

“I just finished up a (graduate) class called Assessment and Correction of Reading Difficulties,” she said, noting that the class helped her to diagnose problems students were having with reading. Before, if she noticed a child struggling, she might not have a systematic method to determine what was at the root.

“I knew they were making errors, but now I can see why they do it,” Halleen said.

Harms, too, stressed the importance of diagnosing student problems – something graduate study, she explained, has helped her to do more perceptively.

“Some obstacles with reading have to do with word structure,” she said. “Some students struggle with making letter sounds go together.”

Harms noted other word-level problems, too, such as understanding the concept of rhyme, or identifying word segments. A catalyst for improvement, she added, often lies in access to a wide selection of reading topics.

“What seems to work really well with them is just appealing to their interests,” she said. “I have a couple of readers who really enjoy reading because there are books that appeal to their interests.”

Molly Connot, a student in the BHSU master's program who teaches fifth-grade in the Winner School District, noted the way reading difficulties can interfere in courses that don’t feature reading instruction.

“In science and social studies and math, you’re not learning to read, you’re reading to learn,” Connot said. “So if students aren’t able to read and learn what they’re taking in, they’re not able to understand the content of that subject.”

Focusing on word-level skills along with motivation is key, she explained. So is working with them shoulder-to-shoulder rather than from a distant podium.

“We’re working through it together,” Connot said she tells her students. “Go ahead and try it again.”

Halleen suggested that when students seemingly don’t like to read, it’s not necessarily the reading they dislike. It’s the struggle.

“At the beginning, they do not like to read because it’s a struggle for them,” she said. “But once they are introduced to different strategies and they realize that they can decode words, then that excitement happens and they want to read.”

When those hurdles are cleared, she said, “it’s the best part of my job, for sure.”

