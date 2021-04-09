Funke running for RCAS School Board in Area 2

Breanna Funke is running for the Rapid City School Board in Area 2 against incumbent and current School Board President Curt Pochardt in the June 8 election.

Funke, who has three children, said she was inspired to run after witnessing the school board's repeated failures to listen to parents' concerns.

“I want to be a voice for parents and our children whose voices don’t seem to be heard by my opponent," she said in a press release.

From prom to the length of the school week, Funke said parents have legitimate concerns that have been raised and ignored repeatedly and that there is an ongoing issue with transparency on the board.

Funke's other concern is college and life readiness for graduating students. Around half of high school graduates feel prepared for life after graduation, which she says is a problem that needs to be addressed with proven, trustworthy teaching methods.

