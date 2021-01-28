George Floyd’s uncle urges Black students at South Dakota Mines to 'keep doing what you're doing'

Selwyn Jones, the uncle of George Floyd, spoke with South Dakota Mines students and the National Society of Black Engineers on Wednesday about how his life has changed since he watched his nephew die under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.

Mines’ chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, the Mines Center for Inclusion and Hardrocker Athletics hosted the Zoom call with Jones as kick-off to Black History Month.

Jones told those participating in the Zoom call to “keep your head up and keep doing what you’re doing, because we need you at this time more than we need a lot of things.”

“Remember, there were people 60 years ago that stood up, took the beatings, took lynchings to put you in a situation where you can be today,” he said. “There was somebody that had to lay the foundation for you to be at a privileged school like the School of Mines.”

Watching Floyd die on camera “makes you look over your shoulder a little bit more,” Alvin Aneke, a Mines student and president of the Black Engineers, said. “You have to be careful what you say and do, because you never know who you’re going to run into.”