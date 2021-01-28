George Floyd’s uncle urges Black students at South Dakota Mines to 'keep doing what you're doing'

Selwyn Jones, the uncle of George Floyd, spoke with South Dakota Mines students and the National Society of Black Engineers on Wednesday about how his life has changed since he watched his nephew die under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer in late May.
Mines’ chapter of the National Society of Black Engineers, the Mines Center for Inclusion and Hardrocker Athletics hosted the Zoom call with Jones as kick-off to Black History Month.
Jones told those participating in the Zoom call to “keep your head up and keep doing what you’re doing, because we need you at this time more than we need a lot of things.”
“Remember, there were people 60 years ago that stood up, took the beatings, took lynchings to put you in a situation where you can be today,” he said. “There was somebody that had to lay the foundation for you to be at a privileged school like the School of Mines.”
Watching Floyd die on camera “makes you look over your shoulder a little bit more,” Alvin Aneke, a Mines student and president of the Black Engineers, said. “You have to be careful what you say and do, because you never know who you’re going to run into.”
The video of Floyd's death angered him, he said, because “if that was my little brother, how would that make me feel?”
Aneke is from California and was a defensive lineman for the Hardrockers. He said it was easier to “mesh” into the South Dakota culture when he was on the football team.
“There’s many more African-Americans in the STEM industry that want to be engineers, and that’s really what drove me to want to be a helping hand to (Black youth) who think the only way out is football,” Aneke said of leading the National Society of Black Engineers.
Jones said watching the video of his nephew dying that has been shared millions of times on social media has forever changed his life.
“Imagine being in a place, and there’s nothing you can do about it but take it,” Jones said of Floyd’s death. “He struggled, he hollered, he begged, he prayed, he pleaded. He died because of hatred, racism, power and control.”
Jones said he’s mad that white people have been able to “continuously harm, murder and lynch people of color to this day” and for 400 years before that, adding that “my nephew gave his life so we can change the world.”
Justice for George Floyd, he said, is to see the people “involved in his death receive the correct sentence for the crime they committed.”
The four officers — Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng — involved in Floyd’s death were dismissed from their jobs with the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin was charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter for kneeling on Floyd’s neck. Kueng, Lane and Thao were charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and manslaughter.
All four cases will be tried in one trial set for March 8. Jones said that he and other family members want qualified immunity for police officers in the future.
Jones said he and his family are “living happily ever after” in Gettysburg, South Dakota, owning and operating their motel and living in a “nice, luxurious house.” He added that he could live anywhere else in the country, “but I’m OK.”
However, since he wanted the Confederate flag removed from police patches in Gettysburg, he has been the target of racist comments.
The Confederate flag was removed within weeks after the mayor and police chief defended its use. Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, sent a letter to the community that recommended removing it.
“From one day to the other, (they said) I was a drug dealer, I was the worst person ever. (They said,) ‘N*****, go back to Africa, you’re not part of my community,’” Jones said of his neighbors. “I was absolutely AWOL’d. They talk about me like I’m the stupidest person in the world.”
Jones said he’s also received thousands of letters and texts from people all over the world who tell him to keep his head up and to “keep fighting the good fight.”