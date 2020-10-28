Gov. Noem announces K-12 Connect program for low-income families

Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday the launch of K-12 Connect, a program to provide internet service at no cost to eligible K-12 students in their homes for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

“Given the unprecedented disruption for many of our K-12 students, we want to make sure there isn’t a gap in learning this year,” Noem said. “So many South Dakotans are stepping up to help, and I want to thank the South Dakota telecommunications companies that are teaming up with us to make this access possible.”

Eligible households will receive a letter this week indicating eligibility and identifying a telecommunications company to call to access free internet service through K-12 Connect.

To enroll, eligible households must call the telecommunications company noted in their letter to set up service. Providers will install the necessary equipment on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Internet service will be provided through June 30, 2021. After that time, the household must return the equipment to the provider or continue services at the household's expense.

Households must meet all of the following: