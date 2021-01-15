Gov. Noem seeks $900,000 to revise U.S. history curriculum in state's public schools

Nordyke is also the director of the Chiesman Center for Democracy at USD, which supports research and civic education activities. Nordyke said it’s important students learn to base their arguments on evidence, and “it’s important for state leaders to serve as good role models in this respect.”

Civics education and civic engagement are important and worthy of state support, Nordyke said, “however, it’s crucial we have a clear definition of what the goal is, and a comprehensive assessment of where we are currently so we will have evidence of progress.”

There are “serious issues with civic education” in the state, and South Dakota State University professor David Wiltse sees them firsthand with his students.

“There are clearly large ‘holes’ in the curriculum, and for whatever reasons, students aren’t getting what they need,” Wiltse said. “I would caution policy makers in making an ideological response to a problem that isn’t rooted in ideology.”

Timothy Schorn, a USD associate professor of political science, said he’s always concerned when elected officials start talking about civics education.

“We can see this from Governor Noem’s speech. It’s not a desire to look deeply and objectively at American history and government, but rather attempting to introduce a particular ideological view into education,” he said. “Governor Noem is very transparent about her particular ideological leanings, and it is no surprise that she wants to inject that into our curriculum.”

