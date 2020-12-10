 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Gov. Noem signs executive order suspending in-person meeting requirements due to COVID-19
alert top story

Gov. Noem signs executive order suspending in-person meeting requirements due to COVID-19

{{featured_button_text}}
121020-noem-05.jpg

Rob Hrabe (left), chief executive officer and co-founder of VRC Metal Systems, gives Gov. Kristi Noem a tour before the press conference on Wednesday in Box Elder.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Wednesday to suspend in-person meeting requirements for state and school employees through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Executive Order 2020-33 temporarily suspends statutory provisions that require physical presence in-person of members at a meeting, physical meeting places and physical locations of meetings for members of cooperatives, electric cooperatives and nonprofits, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

The order also suspends a provision that requires schools to conduct teacher and principal performance evaluations, to receive comprehensive state accreditation reviews, to survey schools' compliance with cardiopulmonary instruction, and to perform emergency evacuation drills.

The order went into effect immediately and will continue for the duration of the state of emergency, according to the news release.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
6
0
2
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News