Gov. Noem signs executive order suspending in-person meeting requirements due to COVID-19

Gov. Kristi Noem signed an executive order Wednesday to suspend in-person meeting requirements for state and school employees through the duration of the COVID-19 state of emergency.

Executive Order 2020-33 temporarily suspends statutory provisions that require physical presence in-person of members at a meeting, physical meeting places and physical locations of meetings for members of cooperatives, electric cooperatives and nonprofits, according to a news release from the Governor's Office.

The order also suspends a provision that requires schools to conduct teacher and principal performance evaluations, to receive comprehensive state accreditation reviews, to survey schools' compliance with cardiopulmonary instruction, and to perform emergency evacuation drills.

The order went into effect immediately and will continue for the duration of the state of emergency, according to the news release.

