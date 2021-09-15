Grants available through Black Hills Reads

Journal staff
Black Hills Reads, the education initiative of United Way of the Black Hills, is seeking applications from organizations who are working with children up to age 12, and are providing innovative approaches to address the following: school readiness, school attendance, summer learning, parent engagement, healthy readers and early grade reading success.
Grants are available for up to $5,000.
Organizations that are interested may apply at: https://agency.e-cimpact.com/login.aspx?org=44150U.
The application due date is Oct. 1. For more information, contact Kayla Klein at kayla@unitedwayblackhills.org.
