Grassfire enhances living laboratory project focused on erosion control

The aftermath of a grass fire that damaged nine of 26 study plots at South Dakota Mines will enhance what data students can collect on ground erosion.

Firefighters doused the living laboratory with thousands of gallons of water with high pressure hoses, putting the various treatment options within each plot to extreme, yet possible conditions of wildfire.

The plots were constructed by students in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering on a steep hill where the Belle Fourche Shale rock is exposed due to erosion, preventing vegetation growth.

Each plot contains different erosion control treatments.

Ben Lewis, one of the students involved in the research project and construction of the plots, said cost and aesthetics were the two biggest priorities when deciding which erosion treatment methods to use.

Lewis said the fire, which caused $5,000 to $10,000 in damage to the property, happens in nature anyway.

"So we're going to see if there's some vegetation there or if the control method is going to do anything at all. We'll have a plot that shows where a wildfire hit," Lewis said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}