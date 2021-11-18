Growth drives school district's decision to purchase land in east Rapid City

As Kumar Veluswamy began to explain why Rapid City Area Schools officials decided to seek out property in the Shepherd Hills subdivision in Rapid Valley, he pointed to a map in his office.

“We work with the city of Rapid City’s Long Range Planning division, and the developers in town, and we’ve created this map that shows us where the development is and where it’s scheduled to happen,” said Veluswamy, the school district’s director of facilities services.

The area labeled Shepherd Hills showed a bright spot where about 4,200 homes are expected to be built. It’s a section served by Valley View Elementary School and East Middle School.

“We are full in Valley View at this point,” Veluswamy said, noting that the district is already transferring some students to other district schools, with much more expected growth on the way. Valley View Elementary School can accommodate about 600 students.

So, Veluswamy explained, district officials are anticipating construction of an additional elementary school and possibly a middle school in a 51.44-acre parcel of land that the district is in the process of purchasing. The RCAS Board of Education approved the sale on Tuesday, and Veluswamy said he hopes the sale will be closed within a month or so. The net purchase cost is $754,413.

Buying the land now saves money, Veluswamy said, since property values are likely to rise in the area. A driving factor in the general area’s population growth is the plan, announced in June, for Ellsworth Air Force Base to receive the U.S. Air Force’s new B-21 Raider stealth bomber.

Veluswamy, who earned a Master of Science in civil engineering with a structural emphasis from South Dakota Mines, described the meticulous process of choosing land ideal for accommodating a school. He said the school district’s research starts with the city government, as he and other district officials gather information about the area.

Then the scientific exploration begins.

“We want to find a property that is good for a school,” he said, “not something on swampy land or with a high water table or with soils that are unsuitable for building.”

He said the district worked with the city to study traffic flow before moving forward with the Shepherd Hills purchase, and district officials also worked with a geotechnical engineering firm to study the property. The land, he said, had been used for farming.

Veluswamy said finding a large swath of land in Rapid City with soil favorable for building can be a tough task.

“It’s got a lot of clay content,” he said, describing much of the soil in Rapid City. “It’s more expansive soil, with silt, to the point that it’s become mushy.”

Veluswamy said exploration of the ground, including the drilling of more than 18 holes, revealed soil within the Shepherd Hills site firm and stable enough to accommodate a school – or two schools. The property also, he explained, lies in the heart of a growing residential area, creating easy access for families.

That’s a feature that Coy Sasse, director of business and support services for RCAS, noted as well.

“Students who walk would have the ability to do that very safely,” Sasse told the Journal earlier this week, adding that other forms of transportation could be handled efficiently in the area.

Veluswamy explained other aspects of the construction, as well, noting that building process would take place on “a cut site.” He described the act of cutting away upper parts of the soil to create a flat surface ideal for construction.

Regarding other work underway in the school district, Veluswamy pointed to South Middle School.

“We are in the design stages of South Middle School,” he said, with plans to bid the project in December. He motioned to some squares of carpet spread out on a table in his office.

“Right now, what you see is the carpet selection for that middle school,” he said.

The new middle school will replace a current school Veluswamy said is not suitable to continue as an educational facility. Veluswamy said the construction is likely to start in the spring of 2022.

“We’re building a new school on that same property while maintaining that existing school,” he said. “After the new construction is done, we’ll move kids from the old school to the new school, and then (demolish) the old school.”

The district is tapping Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds for construction of the new South Middle School, he said, a process that has already been approved by the RCAS Board of Education.

Veluswamy said the new South Middle School will accommodate about 800 students, compared with the current school’s capacity of about 600. He said the new school’s infrastructure will allow for efficient expansion later, if the need arises.

He anticipated that the new middle school will be complete by June 2024.

