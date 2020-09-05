Half the class size, six feet apart: a whole new world for teachers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“This is really weird. This is my 20th year of teaching, and I finally feel like I have it down and now this year, I feel like I threw everything up in the air and I’m grabbing at sticks.”

Twenty years of teaching experience did not prepare Sandy Richards to teach in a pandemic.

Richards teaches chemistry and physics at Stevens High School. She hopes her students won’t be as frustrated this school year as they were when schools switched to remote learning swiftly in mid-March when the state saw its first dozen cases of COVID-19.

Richards was setting up her classroom Thursday at Stevens, configuring a handful of desks in her larger lab classroom to accommodate social distancing and finalizing her lesson plans for both online and in-person learning. She and hundreds of her colleagues across the district will return to their schools for the first time in nearly six months on Tuesday.

“I’m just glad I can see the kids at least once a week,” she said, noting the district is opening in Level 2, which keeps half the students on-campus on a given day while the other half learn off-campus.