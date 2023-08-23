Due to the heat, Rapid City Area Schools sent out a weather notice Tuesday to parents of students at select schools in the district allowing them to pick up their kids early Wednesday.

If it’s for the best, parents who have students in 10 different elementary schools and two middle schools were able to pick up kids after their lunch period. The absence will be counted as weather exempt.

The elementary schools included Black Hawk, Grandview, Horace Mann, Meadowbrook, Pinedale, Rapid Valley, Robbinsdale, South Canyon, South Park and Wilson. The two middle schools are South Middle School and North Middle School.

Those elementary schools do not have air conditioning and classrooms can heat up as the day goes on.

“Those schools specifically do not have air conditioning within them and it’s something the district is working on for hopefully next year to get modifications in those schools,” Bobbi Schaefbauer, RCAS community relations manager, said. "Right now, we're just giving the parents the option so that way, it's not counted against the student for being absent for that part of the day."

Notices asked parents to ensure their students make it through the lunch period so the schools know kids are fed before leaving school.

If parents don't have a way to pick up kids after their lunch period, schools remained open and buses were running on their regular schedule.

It was also asked that parents help students dress for the warm weather and send a water bottle with them to school.

Schaefbauer recommends parents make sure kids are dressed in lighter clothes or shorts that meet dress code requirements instead of jeans, flannels and sweatshirts.