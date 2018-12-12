Heather Wilson returns to the campus of the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology on Saturday to give the commencement at the fall graduation ceremony.
Wilson, Secretary of the U.S. Air Force, served as Mines' president from 2013 to the spring of 2017. The school, in a press release, championed Wilson for her role in steering academic and facilities development.
"We're lucky to have a leader of Dr. Wilson's caliber associated with the university. Her career, her service to this country and to our students is a true inspiration for all of us here," said current Mines President Jim Rankin.
The fall commencement starts at 9 a.m. in the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center Theatre. Nearly 200 students will receive degrees. Katherine Giorgio, an applied biological sciences major and chemistry minor from Elk Point, will give the senior address. Honorary degrees will be bestowed upon Larry Pearson, a '72 mechanical engineering graduate, and posthumously to Karen Swindler, '88 chemical engineering graduate and Benjamin Authier, who died as a senior in 2017.
The 178th commencement will be livestreamed at www.sdsmt.edu/GradVideo