High school fundraiser offers breakfasts and showers during the rally

Sturgis Brown High School will offer breakfast and showers to raise funds for the school and students during this year's motorcycle rally.

This is the 22nd year the school has hosted a breakfast. Principal Pete Wilson said the funds from the event have paid for part of the Scooper Bus, which is used to take students to events; tables and chairs in the commons; and to help pay for trips.

“This fundraiser definitely helps speed up the process of getting (materials) in and makes it a little easier to get things to improve student quality of life in the building,” Wilson said. “Not that we wouldn’t do it normally, but it gets done a little quicker or sooner.”

Wilson said the fundraiser started under the Future Farmers of America program, then moved to ROTC. Now, it’s under the activity department.

On average the school raises about $10,000. Last year, the event was canceled due to COVID-19, but it raised about $9,000 in 2019 and $14,000 in 2018.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Students work from about 5:30 a.m. until noon each day. Wilson said about 10 students help out each year and can do it through their senior year.