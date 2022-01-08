Hoop dancer brings a new perspective to Rapid City schools

Before Starr Chief Eagle performed a hoop dance for students at Rapid City High School on Friday, she described the way her dancing draws from the work of her father, Dallas Chief Eagle.

“I honor my father with a very special design,” she said. “It’s going to look like a tail or a bridge or a ladder. He created that design, and he brought it to the World Hoop Dance competition, and he took first place with that design.”

Starr Chief Eagle continued, “I may have never become a hoop dancer if it weren’t for my father teaching that to me and my brothers and sisters. My father is still alive today and he still does hoop dance, and every now and then we still get the chance to perform together.”

A renowned hoop dancer and educator, Starr Chief Eagle spent four days this past week at Rapid City High School. It’s part of the work she’s doing in schools throughout the Rapid City Area Schools district this year, as she performs dance and helps students to experience a cluster of other school subjects in new ways.

Starr Chief Eagle’s celebration of the relationship she's forged with her father echoed, in some ways, the sorts of harmonious connections she expressed in her dance – and the ones she talked about outside of her dance. Chief Eagle is an enrolled member of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe, or, in her words, of the Sicangu Lakota of the Oceti Sakowin. She grew up on the Pine Ridge Reservation and in Rapid City.

She describes herself on her website as “an American Indian Culture Interpreter.”

During a pause in her schedule at the high school on Friday, Chief Eagle reflected on her work. She said hoop dancing has been part of her life since she was a small child, as she followed a path carved by her father. Later in her life, she explained, she tapped her talent as an artist to do educational work with students in schools. She explained that she’s on two rosters for the South Dakota Arts Council: Touring Arts and Artists in Schools & Communities.

Jennifer Roberts, principal of Rapid City High School, said Chief Eagle’s work in the school district is supported by federal Title 4 funds, and she noted its importance throughout the district and particularly in Rapid City High School.

“The district as a whole is about 20% Native American, and Rapid City High School is roughly 40%,” Roberts said. “It is so relevant to so many students. This is a culture they may have come from … and then it helps the staff and other students connect. It builds bridges.”

Roberts noted that Chief Eagle has been able to add new perspectives into classes such as social studies, English Language Arts, physical education and visual arts.

She also worked with Spanish teacher Amanda Thomson’s class.

“As much as I want my students to learn Spanish, I want them to be worldly people,” Thomson said on Friday. The work Chief Eagle did with her students, she said, helped to broaden the class’s cultural focus.

Chief Eagle has traveled widely outside of the area, and so she’s heard many viewpoints – including misconceptions about Native culture.

“Sometimes it goes as far as people thinking that Native Americans don’t exist anymore,” she said. “Here in Rapid City we may be more aware of the Indigenous presence, but there are definitely other areas where they’re not as aware.”

But the cultural challenges students experience in Rapid City can still create emotional struggle. Students may encounter, Chief Eagle explained, the difficulty of trying to unite two worlds that seem vastly distant from one another.

“Students might be coming from a reservation, where things are done differently, and they move to Rapid City – or vice versa,” she said.

Chief Eagle said the simple presence of someone from an Indigenous background can help bolster students’ confidence.

“One of the positive things I’ve seen from having conversations with students is that just being at a school can be helpful,” she said. “Me, as an Indigenous person, expressing my culture and being proud of that – that alone is very helpful. It’s very inclusive as well."

Students from Rapid City High School expressed warm feelings as they gathered for Chief Eagle’s hoop dance performance on Friday.

“Just her being able to come around and go to the schools is really amazing, especially thinking of how much people are not educated within Native communities and the culture,” said Kevin Big Crow, a member of the Oglala Lakota Tribe and a sophomore at the high school.

“I feel like us as Native people, we’re stuck behind a lot of stigmas,” he added, and he said the presence of someone such as Chief Eagle can correct those misperceptions.

Sophomore Thomas Varnadoe, who is Lakota and Dakota, said he was glad to learn more about his culture from Chief Eagle, including the towering number of tribes throughout the country.

“It was very interesting to learn more about my culture,” he said.

Chief Eagle noted there are about 570 federally recognized tribes in the United States. It’s the answer to one of a series of questions she asks students to spark their learning.

“It’s not so much about finding out one exact answer, but about us thinking about the bigger picture,” she said.

Chief Eagle stressed that she welcomes questions from students, including those unfamiliar with Native tribes and cultures. She said she’s noticed that as students get older, they tend to become less willing to ask questions as they become more self-conscious and more fearful of revealing a lack of knowledge. She tries to defuse those feelings.

“I’m a very understanding person,” she said. “I try to explain that if you’re coming from a good place and you genuinely want to know the answer, I’m not going to embarrass you or point out the faults in your question. I’m going to answer in a positive way, but I’m going to speak on behalf of the truth, too.”

As Chief Eagle danced on Friday, students sat riveted, seated around her in the school’s multipurpose room. She danced to the song “Joe’s Flow” by Black Bear.

“I’ve always been fascinated and interested in all the dances,” said freshman Clara Bailey. “I like learning about them – and all the backstories of them.”

Chief Eagle noted, after her dance, the way hoop dancing can be used for many different types of expression.

“I made a personal choice to start telling the story of my life,” she said, explaining that the first hoop represents herself being born.

“As I add on more and more hoops, that’s me navigating through my life.”

She explained other parts of her life that she'd embodied in the dance and the materials she'd crafted, such as her father’s powerful and positive presence. She also mentioned some of her goals, such as graduating from college.

“It was sometimes difficult for me to navigate because I didn’t really have someone to tell me how to apply for grants, how to figure out that process,” she said. “But I was able to become the first college graduate in my mom’s family. So I’m very grateful for that.”

Taylor Klein, a junior at the high school, felt moved by the way Chief Eagle used images to express herself and to help the audience watch her life unfold under new lights.

“She expressed her life through the hoops and the art she made without using her words,” Klein said. “Sometimes it’s hard to express your story through words, so you express it through art, in a different way. That’s what she did. It’s beautiful what she did. It’s inspirational what she did.”

People seeking more information about Starr Chief Eagle can visit https://chiefeaglestarr.wixsite.com/hoop.

