Host families sought for exchange students

Greenheart Exchange

Greenheart Exchange students are seeking host families in Rapid City.

Greenheart Exchange is seeking host families for foreign exchange students in the 2021-2022 school year.

Host families provide meals, a safe living environment, and encouragement for exchange students. Qualifying families must be 27 years or older and do not need to have children of their own.

Dayna Dick, the Greenheart Coordinator for the local area, has experienced firsthand the special relationship between exchange students and their host families.

“I was a host parent and my daughter was welcomed by a host family during a high school exchange to Germany," Dick, a resident of Rapid City, said in a news release. "I can appreciate how these exchange programs strengthen not only the young peoples' ambitions, but also affirm the larger, positive picture of our global community.”

Families interested in hosting a Greenheart Exchange student should contact Dayna Dick at daynadick@gmail.com or call 605-484-2738.

