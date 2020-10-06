Hot Springs moves to online learning due to COVID-19

Hot Springs Schools announced on its Facebook page that it would move to online learning for the remainder of the week and on Tuesday afternoon due to COVID-19 cases and exposure.

The district said it was moving online "due to an increase in the number of positive cases (of) COVID-19 and the potential exposure and close contact of other students and staff."

The switch to online learning will give custodial staff an opportunity to deep clean all facilities and to see if more symptoms develop "between now and then" while limiting further exposure to students and staff, the district said.

Custodians began deep cleaning all classrooms Tuesday afternoon and will continue cleaning Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as needed. Teaching staff can access their classrooms to provide online instruction or can conduct their online classrooms from home.

Hot Springs plans to return to "Tier 2" on Monday but will reevaluate all information for the rest of the week, the district said.

