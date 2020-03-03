House passes bill to prohibit collective bargaining at state universities

William Cross, a professor of materials and metallurgical engineering at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and the chair of faculty Senate at the Rapid City college, said universities will have a harder time finding and recruiting good faculty members if the legislation is signed into law.

"One of the things (the state) could do is go after the tenure system," Cross said. "It would not surprise me if that would happen. Without the tenure system, they could just go ahead and fire me for no reason."

Speaking against the bill in the Legislature was Rep. Ray Ring, D-Vermillion, a retired professor of economics.

“Our universities are doing well and have been doing well for 40 years under collective bargaining,” Ring said.

The states Hansen listed have great universities, Ring said, because they have more state resources. Those states “particularly support higher education,” Ring said. “Collective bargaining has worked in South Dakota.”