Indigenous community demands RCAS create Lakota immersion school by next fall

Twenty-one Indigenous parents, educators and their allies used public comment time at Monday night's school board meeting to call out Superintendent Lori Simon for opposing a bill that would have created four Oceti Sakowin schools across the state, including in Rapid City.
Senate Bill 68, which would have set up the schools to teach essential values of the Lakota, Dakota and Nakota people, failed in the Senate last week.
The group also demanded that Rapid City Area Schools open a Lakota immersion school by next fall. The idea of a magnet school had been proposed by Simon in an early committee hearing on the bill.
“I’m learning that it’s taken proposed legislation at the state level, a mass enrollment of Indigenous youth seeking regular access to language and culture to prompt some sort of action from the district despite advocacy efforts from parents for the last two to three years,” parent and NDN Collective organizer Amy Sazue said.
Sazue also asked that addressing the achievement gap between Native students and their non-Native peers would be added to the district’s strategic plan because it’s “emergent.”
Simon did not address any of the public comments during her superintendent’s report, but said some of their concerns would be addressed in a meeting with the Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee later this week.
Later in the meeting, board President Curt Pochardt spoke in defense of Simon and said “she is perceived as more powerful than perhaps she may be” after some people accused her of being the one to kill the bill.
“This district has worked hard for a long time to try to address the problem that’s been identified,” he said. “But to say Dr. Simon or RCAS killed the bill vastly overstates our power.”
Clay Colombe, the sole Indigenous member of the school board, asked the board to organize a study session by March to continue exploring the idea of a pilot program for the magnet school idea.
Board member Amy Policky thanked all the Indigenous women and mothers who spoke at the meeting for speaking and said the board members need to make themselves more available to the public about these types of concerns so the public can feel that change can be made.
The Oceti Sakowin community-based schools bill was in planning and development for several years, Valeria Big Eagle, the president of the Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee, said. Big Eagle said Indigenous children deserve a future, “and the future starts right now.”
Parents like Heather Dawn Thompson made comparisons to the Lakota homeschool groups that founded e-learning pods in a short amount of time when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit: “We made a school in two weeks,” she said.
Marie High Bear, a teacher from the homeschool pods, explained to the board all that the homeschool pods have been doing so far, includes talking circles, learning from all Native teachers, speaking Lakota every day, going on hikes, learning about food in their culture and more.
Numerous studies show that curriculum that inspires Native students and centers their culture actually helps them succeed, Linda Black Elk said. It also helps to have Native teachers educating Native students, Raine Nez said.
Thompson asked why the district couldn’t set up a magnet school sooner.
“This school district is failing (my son) and other Native students,” she said. “We’ve been working as parents on this bill for years, and you killed it. This school district killed it. You called them and you told them to ‘remember who you work for.’”
RCAS is doing a disservice to its Indigenous students and perpetuating systemic racism in schools without a Lakota curriculum, said Candi Brings Plenty, a lobbyist and Indigenous justice organizer for the ACLU.
It’s disheartening to hear that former colleagues and “even people I considered friends” had testified in opposition to SB 68, Sarah Pierce, a former Title VI Indian Education director for RCAS and the lead facilitator of the South Dakota Education Equity Coalition, said.
Tatewin Means and Laura Schad echoed the same disappointment with the district and with Simon for testifying in opposition of SB 68.
“We want it now,” Means said. “I don’t want Oceti Sakowin schools as an option. I want a true immersion school.”
Teaching more about Oceti Sakowin essential understandings will actually benefit all students at RCAS, Karissa Loewen, a parent in the district, said. She and Jenny Reed said it may also help reduce instances of bullying and harassment and improve school environments.
All areas of school — theater, math, social studies, science and more — are capable of “absorbing some Indigenous elements” to be taught to all children, Sandra Fire Lightning said. Including culture is “tantamount” to success, Patricia Wood Thorn added.
Children don’t know anything about “our people or our culture, and the only place they’re coming together is at school” so they should learn more about Oceti Sakowin essential understandings at school, Shawntay Lupi said, adding that it would benefit all students.
Students at Lakota immersion schools could learn more about making skirts, shawls, dream catchers and learn more about Lakota storytelling, JoLynn Little Wounded said. She said she believes Native and non-Native students alike would be able to “catch on fast.”
Darla Takes The Knife said a magnet school would benefit all students “from day one.”
“How are (South Dakota’s nine tribes) represented in Rapid City Area Schools? Where is their voice?” Pte San Win, a former RCAS teacher, asked the board. “How do you recognize and validate the Lakota culture in the schools?”
The district should hold itself accountable to its own education philosophy of “identifying and meeting the needs of all students,” Tipiziwin Tolman said.
Former school board member Christine Stephenson asked the board to adopt anti-racist policies and to address the racial inequities in the district.
Tamera Miyasato was the final parent to speak during public comment, and asked the board and district, “what actions will you take to honor the promises you’ve made over the last couple of years?”