Indigenous community demands RCAS create Lakota immersion school by next fall

Sazue also asked that addressing the achievement gap between Native students and their non-Native peers would be added to the district’s strategic plan because it’s “emergent.”

Simon did not address any of the public comments during her superintendent’s report, but said some of their concerns would be addressed in a meeting with the Title VI Indian Education Parent Advisory Committee later this week.

Later in the meeting, board President Curt Pochardt spoke in defense of Simon and said “she is perceived as more powerful than perhaps she may be” after some people accused her of being the one to kill the bill.

“This district has worked hard for a long time to try to address the problem that’s been identified,” he said. “But to say Dr. Simon or RCAS killed the bill vastly overstates our power.”

Clay Colombe, the sole Indigenous member of the school board, asked the board to organize a study session by March to continue exploring the idea of a pilot program for the magnet school idea.