Indigenous Education Task Force addressing education inequality

Big Eagle said these are indicators that the educational system is not working for Native students. The graduation rate needs to improve, but the task force also seeks to explore ways to help Native students score higher in individual subject assessments.

Part of the way to do this, she said, is to incorporate Indigenous ways into the education system and have more Native representation among school personnel.

The task force’s first priority is developing a Lakota language immersion program for Canyon Lake Elementary School kindergarteners, set to start this fall. The kindergarten class will be a total immersion into the Lakota language. Eventually, Big Eagle said the program will expand to blended immersion (Lakota and English) for grades 1 through 5.

The task force’s second task will be evaluating the impact of the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings, which are accredited teaching standards in the state, to determine how many of the lessons are taught currently, what the impact is like, and developing metrics to evaluate effectiveness.

The task force will also look into the District’s hiring practices to ensure the recruitment and retention of more Indigenous staff. Big Eagle said creating exit interviews would help the district identify problems causing Indigenous staff to leave.