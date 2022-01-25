Innovative Systems donates $500,000 to South Dakota Mines scholarships

Innovative Systems, LLC has donated $500,000 to South Dakota Mines for the establishment of the Innovative Systems/Alpine Investors Scholarship, according to a news release from South Dakota Mines. Innovative Systems LLC is located in Mitchell.

Children of Innovative Systems employees who attend South Dakota Mines will be the first to benefit from this fund, followed by students from the Mitchell region. Students must study electrical engineering, computer science, or computer engineering and maintain a 3.0 G.P.A. to qualify for the scholarship.

Roger Musick, founder of Innovative Systems, LLC, is a 1971 Mines graduate with a degree in electrical engineering. Musick partnered with Alpine Investors in 2020 to develop the company and enhance economic development in the region. A goal of the gift is to provide pathways for students focused on technology and science to earn a degree and stay in South Dakota, according to the news release.

"Connecting rural communities is core to our mission at Innovative Systems," said Ali Jenab, Innovative Systems CEO, in a statement. "This gift will enable young talent to stay close to home while helping to bridge the digital divide. We are proud of the communities we serve and wanted to create an opportunity for students in towns like Mitchell to thrive."

South Dakota Mines President Jim Rankin concurred.

“This visionary gift to the university will help ensure a constant pipeline of bright, young graduates who are eager and willing to help grow our state," Rankin said in a statement. "This partnership between Innovative Systems and South Dakota Mines will drive economic opportunities forward in places like Mitchell and beyond."

