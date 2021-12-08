Instrument donation nourishes musical spirit at Pine Ridge

For Ann Chesley, music teacher at Pine Ridge High School, the presence of music stretches beyond sounds when she thinks of her students.

“It makes them part of a group,” she said, thinking of students who play in the band, or in class with other students. “And it might make kids who aren’t part of any other part of a group part of this group.”

Music, Chesley noted, helps students to discern patterns as it hones their skills in math reading, science and lots of other subjects.

“Let’s just face it,” she added with a chuckle. “Music is everything.”

Chesley was reflecting on music Wednesday afternoon, as students and teachers at Pine Ridge High School – and at schools throughout the Pine Ridge Reservation – began to unpack more than 900 musical instruments and other pieces of musical equipment that were part of a gift by the rock band Widespread Panic.

“The donation was made by Widespread Panic,” explained Natalie Hand, Pine Ridge field director for Conscious Alliance, an organization that works on a variety of community projects at Pine Ridge and also throughout the country.

“Their manager, Buck Williams, has a nonprofit called Tunes for Tots," she continued. "Each year Widespread Panic will select a Title 1 school that they donate music to. Two years ago, pre-pandemic, they said they wanted to donate to (school communities at) Pine Ridge.”

The pandemic slowed the process down, but on Wednesday the instruments arrived. Hand said the role of Conscious Alliance was to facilitate the distribution.

“We’ve done a lot of work with Widespread Panic,” she said. “They know our work at Pine Ridge.”

Organizers noted that teachers and staff members at the schools chose the instruments, which tapped a range of musical styles that included electric guitars, tubas, Lakota flutes and many others.

Hand, who lives in Pine Ridge, runs the Food Sovereignty & Youth Empowerment Center and has worked with her husband on emergency relief since 1995, before the formation of Conscious Alliance.

“For me, music is medicine,” she said. “We’re living in tumultuous times with a lot of stress. Everyone’s plugged into technology, so to be able to disconnect and just dive into music – it’s good for your spirit.”

Will Peters, Lakota Studies Teacher and sponsor for the Pine Ridge Flute Society, helped to organize the donation by talking to teachers and administrators at schools on the Pine Ridge Reservation and then working to set up communication between them and members of Conscious Alliance.

Peters also spent time with the members of Widespread Panic.

“I’ve never been involved with a gift of this magnitude,” he said. “I guess I can’t sing their praises enough. I had the honor to meet them all this summer when Buck (Williams) asked me to go to Denver and do a ceremonial blessing of the stage where they were going to perform.”

Peters said the connection was powerful.

“We connected in a good, humanitarian way – a good spiritual way,” he said. “It was like brothers finding each other. I got such a cool vibe from these guys. I admire them … for having such a heart for these young people.”

As students expressed gratitude for the donations on Wednesday, they also considered the roles music plays in their lives. Some talked about what draws them to the personalities of particular instruments.

Christin Two Lance, a junior at Pine Ridge High School, plays the trumpet.

“When we first started (music) the class, I got interested in the trumpet,” she said. “It’s loud, and it can go so high and so low.”

Two Lance is in the Pine Ridge High School band, a facet of her musical activities that she especially enjoys. She said she likes to be around musicians who play other sorts of instruments, and she looks forward to attending a college with a music program so she can keep playing the trumpet.

Hemiya Standing Bear, a junior at the high school, was practicing on a freshly unwrapped Korg electric piano. Standing Bear relishes the music of Queen, and the keyboard, she said, reminds her of Freddie Mercury.

“It’s a stress reliever,” she added. “After a long day of school I like coming home to it.”

Chesley, who’s taught music at the high school for more than 10 years, also noted the personal ways music touches the lives of students.

“It’s an emotional release,” she said. “And it’s a place to be. I have students coming here to hang out in the band room just because they want to be here.”

As for the instruments, Chesley said, “I don’t know if they’ve ever had anything that’s brand new, or exactly what we wanted. It’s always been a ‘get by or play what’s available’ situation. And now we’re not just getting by. We’ve got the real deal now.”

Teton Lakota, a Pine Ridge High School freshman, said he’s been beguiled by music for years, and he recalled playing a hand drum in seventh grade.

“I love music,” he said. “I just get good energy from it.”

Now his primary instrument is the clarinet.

“My teacher, Mrs. Chesley, let me play all of the instruments until I got a good feel for one,” Lakota explained. “And I got a good feel on the clarinet. That’s my instrument now. I just like the sound of it.”

Chesley, standing nearby in the classroom, sensed modesty on Lakota's part, and so she interjected an observation.

“He has a beautiful tone that doesn’t just happen,” Chesley said. “It’s some sort of gift.”

