‘It’s all we have’: parents express concerns about proposed RCAS policy changes

Knox-Perli said the most concerning part of the upcoming agenda are the overall intentions of the Board.

“The newest members ran on campaigns of transparency and they’re taking that away,” she told the Journal. “If they aren’t willing to take action to protect staff and our kids, the least we can do is be notified so we can. By taking it away, our hands are all tied, and we don’t know how to protect our kids.”

She said taking away email notifications when a student or staff member at a specific school is COVID-positive is not unique to RCAS as other school districts across the state are performing the same functions.

“It’s infuriating to see. If there’s any knowledge we can have, it’s those emails. It’s all we have, and it’s a misstep to take it away,” Knox-Perli said.

As a nurse who sees the effects of letting a pandemic-inducing virus run rampant in the community every day, she said the lack of meaningful action is harmful.

“If you’re going to do something, do something helpful. Those who aren’t eligible to be vaccinated help spread this whole thing, and you never know who is immunocompromised. We know what can help, but the unwillingness to do anything is maddening,” she said.