‘It’s more than 10 days:’ College students detail COVID-19 experience, urge others to take coronavirus seriously

Seitz said he thinks the stigma will reduce if more people get COVID-19.

“You don’t really care until you’ve gotten sick and you have to quarantine for two weeks,” Seitz said. “Suddenly, your outlook on the whole situation changes pretty quickly.”

Freidel said she hasn’t heard any negative blowback from her peers about her COVID-19 diagnosis, or any sort of “victim-blaming” for her illness, but said she received positive support from multiple people who checked in to make sure she was OK and ask if she needed anything.

“I really thought I was going to get more heat about it, but the main thing was curiosity,” she said. “I had a million questions from everyone. I think everyone just wants to understand because it’s a big unknown. Curiosity first, then care after that.”

When he first got sick, Seitz knew two other students who were positive for coronavirus. Now he said he knows seven people with the coronavirus, and three more awaiting test results.

Freidel also said she knew at least 12 more people in Vermillion and at USD who “came out of the woodwork” and told her that they had COVID-19 at one point.