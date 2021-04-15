Jenny Read running for RCAS school board in Area 7

Jenny Read is running for Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education in Area 7.
A library worker for the past 16 years, Read has two daughters, 8 and 14, who are enrolled in the Rapid City school district.
"My family has deep roots in Rapid City and our educational and library communities, and it would be an honor to serve on our school board," Read said in a press release.
Read's parents worked for the RCAS Indian Education Department and Indian Health Service.
Read is a graduate of Western Dakota Tech, where she earned two Associate of Applied Sciences degrees in Business Management & Marketing and Social Media Marketing. She attended college while working full time, an experience she said will help her balance school board responsibilities, family, and work.
If elected, she has four areas of focus: STEAM and extracurricular activities, reading, bullying and teachers.
She said continuing to build upon STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, & math) programs is crucial for RCAS students.
As a librarian, reading is also important to her.
"Having spent 16 years working for an institution that highly regards literacy and community learning, I deeply value the importance of reading, and strongly support reading as a fundamental principle for RCAS to support all student’s success," Read said in a press release.
Regarding bullying, Read said the community has a shared responsibility to provide a safe and inclusive education for all children.
Read recognized the challenges COVID-19 has posed to educators and the need to support the district's teachers.
"I support our teachers who go to work each day with the monumental task of shaping the future of our community and country by serving our future leaders," she said.
"There is nothing more important than our children. We deserve a school board representative making decisions about our children, that utilizes our public education system," Read said.