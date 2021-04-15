Jenny Read running for RCAS school board in Area 7

Jenny Read is running for Rapid City Area Schools' Board of Education in Area 7.

A library worker for the past 16 years, Read has two daughters, 8 and 14, who are enrolled in the Rapid City school district.

"My family has deep roots in Rapid City and our educational and library communities, and it would be an honor to serve on our school board," Read said in a press release.

Read's parents worked for the RCAS Indian Education Department and Indian Health Service.

Read is a graduate of Western Dakota Tech, where she earned two Associate of Applied Sciences degrees in Business Management & Marketing and Social Media Marketing. She attended college while working full time, an experience she said will help her balance school board responsibilities, family, and work.

If elected, she has four areas of focus: STEAM and extracurricular activities, reading, bullying and teachers.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She said continuing to build upon STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts, & math) programs is crucial for RCAS students.

As a librarian, reading is also important to her.