Kadoka Schools close to clean after COVID-19 case found

Kadoka Area School announced Wednesday via Facebook that it would close its elementary, middle and high schools "due to a positive case of COVID-19" Thursday in order to do a "deep cleaning."

School will be in session in Interior, Long Valley and Midland, the district said. Picture day in the Kadoka building will be postponed until a later date.

Parent-teacher conferences will go on as scheduled. Students in school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. and conferences at all schools will be held from 3 to 8 p.m.

"Please remember to limit the number of people in the buildings during conferences and keep social distance when possible," the school said.

