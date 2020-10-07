 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kadoka Schools close to clean after COVID-19 case found
alert top story

Kadoka Schools close to clean after COVID-19 case found

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus logo

Kadoka Area School announced Wednesday via Facebook that it would close its elementary, middle and high schools "due to a positive case of COVID-19" Thursday in order to do a "deep cleaning."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

School will be in session in Interior, Long Valley and Midland, the district said. Picture day in the Kadoka building will be postponed until a later date.

Parent-teacher conferences will go on as scheduled. Students in school will be dismissed at 2:30 p.m. and conferences at all schools will be held from 3 to 8 p.m.

"Please remember to limit the number of people in the buildings during conferences and keep social distance when possible," the school said.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News