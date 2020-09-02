Lakota immersion school opens on Rosebud

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new school — Wakanyeja Tokeyahci Wounspe Tipi (WT), or Children First Learning Center — opened its doors virtually last week to students on the Rosebud Indian Reservation.

The school is a privately operated Lakota language immersion school with a mission to “create a better world for future generations” through its classes on Lakota language fluency, academic preparedness, holistic health and grounding in Lakota identity.

A recent Sicangu nationwide survey found only 500 fluent Lakota speakers lived on the Rosebud reservation, with the majority over 65 and none under 18, said Wizipan Little Elk, director of the Sicangu Community Development Corporation (CDC).

“Lakota language is at a crisis point here in Rosebud,” Little Elk said. “Rather than sit and do nothing, we are acting in order to save the language.”

WT grounds its education in Lakota values, culture and worldview. The school is located on the ancestral homelands of the Sicangu Lakota Oyate, part of the Oceti Sakowin (Great Sioux Nation).