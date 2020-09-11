Lead-Deadwood district reports two active COVID-19 cases among students, eight self-quarantined

Lead-Deadwood School District superintendent Dan Leikvold confirmed Friday that two students in the district have an active COVID-19 case, while another eight students are self-quarantining at home after a potential exposure.
Parents and guardians of the students who were close contacts to one of the cases in the high school received an email Friday morning notifying them of their exposure risk.
"Your child may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 at Lead Deadwood High School," the email read. "The South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) is investigating the COVID-19 case and will notify you if your child is identified as a close contact."
Leikvold said five staff members have also had COVID-19 this school year but have all recovered. A total of nine students have had COVID-19 within the last three months, but only two students are considered to have an active case, he said.
Seventeen students have been identified as close contacts within the last three months, but nine have returned to school, Leikvold said, noting eight students are still self-quarantining at home in case of symptoms. Students who are self-quarantining can still complete their school work online, he said.
The superintendent said the district is continuing with its normal process and procedure for the cases, continuing to follow its re-entry plan and continuing to "strongly encourage" masks in areas where social distancing can't be maintained.
Leikvold declined to tell the Journal which of the district's three schools had seen the cases over time. The district first notified of a case of a student or staff member on its website on Aug. 20.
