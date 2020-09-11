Lead-Deadwood district reports two active COVID-19 cases among students, eight self-quarantined

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lead-Deadwood School District superintendent Dan Leikvold confirmed Friday that two students in the district have an active COVID-19 case, while another eight students are self-quarantining at home after a potential exposure.

Parents and guardians of the students who were close contacts to one of the cases in the high school received an email Friday morning notifying them of their exposure risk.

"Your child may have been exposed to a person with COVID-19 at Lead Deadwood High School," the email read. "The South Dakota Department of Health (SDDOH) is investigating the COVID-19 case and will notify you if your child is identified as a close contact."

Leikvold said five staff members have also had COVID-19 this school year but have all recovered. A total of nine students have had COVID-19 within the last three months, but only two students are considered to have an active case, he said.

Seventeen students have been identified as close contacts within the last three months, but nine have returned to school, Leikvold said, noting eight students are still self-quarantining at home in case of symptoms. Students who are self-quarantining can still complete their school work online, he said.