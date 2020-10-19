‘Lights On Afterschool’ highlights importance of afterschool programs

Three in four afterschool programs in the U.S. report they’re at risk for laying off staff or closing as a result of the pandemic, according to the nonprofit Afterschool Alliance.

One of those local programs is the South Dakota chapter of Young Rembrandts. Local owner JoHannah Hatley said she’s had to pare down her staff of eight to just herself and another teacher.

The Young Rembrandts, a program that brings step-by-step art lessons to students at their school at the end of the day, has had to switch to online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“When schools closed down, so did we,” Hatley said. Transitioning to online classes “feels very contrary to our brand,” she said, but the classes “have been nice to get out there so families can try it at their own pace.”

To increase investment in afterschool programs, the Afterschool Alliance hosts ‘Lights On Afterschool’ each year to highlight the programs’ importance and the resources they need to “keep the lights on and the doors open.”

Afterschool programs like Young Rembrandts are important to children’s well-being and provide a safe place for children to have a fun learning environment, Hatley said.