Meade School Board prepares plan-of-action for fall

The Meade school district will reopen schools two weeks after the official end date for the Sturgis Rally, regardless if it's held or not.

A second plan option will give school leaders more control if closures are needed in the event of a second wave of COVID-19 infections in the area.

For example, the superintendent would be able to close one school instead of the district if Piedmont Valley Elementary had a few cases in its classrooms, said Courtney Mack, school board member.

"That's not something the whole district needs to close down for," Mack said.

If the district needs to return to remote learning, the board wants both staff and students to be prepared for that option. A July board meeting will determine if online courses are necessary, and the board will vote on a plan for re-entry to schools for the 2020-21 year.

Plan options came forth in a June 3 meeting of the Fall Entry Advisory Committee to discuss which steps need to take place for the eventual return of children and educators to schools.

The committee will decide in July whether to keep the school calendar date as August 31 or to amend and move to an alternate date due to COVID-19.

