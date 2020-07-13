Meade school board votes for students to return to class on Sept. 8

Phase II, the orange phase, would mean there’s an elevated risk for spread of COVID-19. Students and teachers would enter a blended learning schedule in order to limit student contact. It would also be classified in this phase if there are multiple school confirmed cases and a significant spike of cases in city, county and surrounding areas.

Kirkegaard said in this phase, they would try to minimize the number of people in the building, although all the details haven’t been figured out quite yet.

Phase III, the red phase, would mean there’s a high risk for COVID-19 spread and distance learning for students.

“If we’re going to suspend activities, we want to have a rubric in place,” Kirkegaard said. “There are other things that are going to change.”

He said it’s possible the red phase could be for a single building, but not necessarily for the whole district.