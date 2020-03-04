Middle schoolers advance to state math competition

A team from West Middle School took top honors at a math competition last month and advances to the state competition in Pierre on March 14.

The winning team at the Black Hills Chapter MATHCOUNTS Competition is Bricelyn Jenner (grade 8), Hunter Davis (8), Jackson Dial (7) and Jaxon Janke (6) led by coach Leah Oxner.

A team from Southwest Middle School took second place at the competition and will also advance to state, with eighth-grader Luther Busching winning an award for top individual. The team is Busching, Erik Nelson (8), Ethan Meyer (8) and Corban Piper (8) led by coach Crystal McMachen.

MATHCOUNTS is a nonprofit that engages middle school students of all ability and interest levels in challenging math programs and competitions. More than 100,000 students participate in the MATHCOUNTS competition series each year.

Local leadership for the competition is provided by members of the Black Hills chapter of the National Society of Professional Engineers.

