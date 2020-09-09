Mines ends dorm guest policy as 'number' of COVID-19 cases come from students who gather in private dorms

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The student housing office at South Dakota Mines sent out an email to students Wednesday morning instructing them to stop allowing guests in their dorm rooms after seeing a "number of cases have been connected to residents, not displaying any symptoms, gathering with guests in private spaces in our halls."

South Dakota Mines said in a statement that the campus is experiencing an increase in self-reported cases of students who need to isolate and quarantine due to COVID-19.

"As the current COVID-19 situation is fluid, changes to the guest policy are subject to change," the housing office said in an email. "We will communicate these changes through emails, signage, and on the South Dakota Mines website."

The university updated its residential COVID-19 guest policy to Level Four and told students to begin complying with the following rules as of 5 p.m. Wednesday night: