Mines giving students free COVID-19 tests; mass testing starts Friday in Rapid City

South Dakota Mines is offering its students free COVID-19 tests on campus on Friday, and the registration for those tests has already filled up, the university said.
Students who didn't sign up for testing on campus were encouraged in an email from Mines to utilize the free mass testing events in Rapid City over the weekend before going home for Thanksgiving break.
The on-campus testing takes place Friday at the King Center for students only and is filled to capacity. The state is also offering free mass testing Friday through Monday.
Testing in Rapid City will be at the Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23.
To get a free test at the Rapid City location, patients must pre-register at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com or the state’s COVID-19 website at covid.sd.gov/testing to schedule a testing time.
Results will be sent to patients in three to five business days, the DOH said. Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection, which allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by medical staff.
The DOH partnered with the South Dakota National Guard to conduct the testing, and local health care workers provide on-site medical oversight for the testing, the DOH said. Testing sites can accommodate 200 to 750 people each day.
Testing is open to the general public, and people don’t have to live in the community to get tested, the DOH said. Asymptomatic people have been able to get tested at the mass testing drive-through locations.
Mines President Jim Rankin also said that in support of guidance from Monument Health to limit large group activities, Mines decided to limit or cancel some campus events. Commencement celebrations that were scheduled this week were canceled and a virtual commencement will be held on Dec. 19.
