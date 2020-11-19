Mines giving students free COVID-19 tests; mass testing starts Friday in Rapid City

South Dakota Mines is offering its students free COVID-19 tests on campus on Friday, and the registration for those tests has already filled up, the university said.

Students who didn't sign up for testing on campus were encouraged in an email from Mines to utilize the free mass testing events in Rapid City over the weekend before going home for Thanksgiving break.

The on-campus testing takes place Friday at the King Center for students only and is filled to capacity. The state is also offering free mass testing Friday through Monday.

Testing in Rapid City will be at the Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23.

To get a free test at the Rapid City location, patients must pre-register at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com or the state’s COVID-19 website at covid.sd.gov/testing to schedule a testing time.