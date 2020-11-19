 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mines giving students free COVID-19 tests; mass testing starts Friday in Rapid City
alert top story

Mines giving students free COVID-19 tests; mass testing starts Friday in Rapid City

{{featured_button_text}}
PHOTOS: COVID-19 Testing in Sturgis

Stevie Kopp, a lab assistant for Monument Health, tests for COVID-19 in Sturgis. 

 Grace Pritchett, Journal staff

South Dakota Mines is offering its students free COVID-19 tests on campus on Friday, and the registration for those tests has already filled up, the university said.

Students who didn't sign up for testing on campus were encouraged in an email from Mines to utilize the free mass testing events in Rapid City over the weekend before going home for Thanksgiving break.

The on-campus testing takes place Friday at the King Center for students only and is filled to capacity. The state is also offering free mass testing Friday through Monday.

Testing in Rapid City will be at the Central States Fairgrounds, 800 San Francisco Street, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 20-22 and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Nov. 23.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

To get a free test at the Rapid City location, patients must pre-register at www.DoINeedACOVID19Test.com or the state’s COVID-19 website at covid.sd.gov/testing to schedule a testing time.

Results will be sent to patients in three to five business days, the DOH said. Testing locations use a self-administered nasal swab for specimen collection, which allows individuals to swab their own nose, supervised by medical staff.

The DOH partnered with the South Dakota National Guard to conduct the testing, and local health care workers provide on-site medical oversight for the testing, the DOH said. Testing sites can accommodate 200 to 750 people each day.

Testing is open to the general public, and people don’t have to live in the community to get tested, the DOH said. Asymptomatic people have been able to get tested at the mass testing drive-through locations.

Mines President Jim Rankin also said that in support of guidance from Monument Health to limit large group activities, Mines decided to limit or cancel some campus events. Commencement celebrations that were scheduled this week were canceled and a virtual commencement will be held on Dec. 19.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News