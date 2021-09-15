Mines receives $11.2 million federal grant for weather research

South Dakota Mines in Rapid City has been awarded an $11.2 million federal grant to develop better material and manufacturing technology to withstand cold weather.

The grant was announced Wednesday by U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D. The award will allow South Dakota Mines to partner with a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers program, the Cold Regions research and Engineering Laboratory.

According to a news release, the new project called “Materials and Manufacturing for Cold Regions” will be conducted over a five-year time span, with funding going to faculty and student research at the School of Mines from multiple engineering and science disciplines. The team will develop advanced materials and manufacturing technology in support of the U.S. Army’s global military objectives in cold and remote regions.

Rounds said funding for the project has been his top defense appropriation request for three years.

“I congratulate South Dakota School of Mines and the Army Corps of Engineers on this important collaborative research effort. Thanks to the work that has already begun, the conditions have been set for the research team to design enduring systems and processes for use in cold and remote conditions."