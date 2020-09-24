Mines seeks high school sword and knifemakers for junior bladesmithing championship

South Dakota Mines is home to a new Junior Bladesmithing Championship, which is open to high school students across the nation who can produce a blade by hand-hammering or trip-hammer forging.
The competition is sponsored by the university's department of materials and metallurgical engineering, which is home to the 2017 grand prize winning sword at the Mineral, Metals & Materials Society Bladesmithing Competition.
“In this competition we are hoping to emphasize the science that underlies the art and craft of bladesmithing," department head and professor Michael West said.
Those interested in the competition can find the application form, competition rules and the scoring rubric for the Junior Bladesmithing Championship here. The 2020 application deadline is Nov. 15.
Workshop
Each summer, South Dakota Mines hosts a free workshop, “The Science of Swords,” for high school students interested in learning more about the craft of bladesmithing and blacksmithing. The weeklong workshop is held in the university’s foundry and instills concepts in materials science and metallurgical engineering, and gives students hands-on bladesmithing and blacksmithing experiences overseen by experienced faculty and mentors.
During the summer 2020 workshop at Mines, each student forged their own knives with the help of professors, master blacksmiths and Mines alumni.
“This was my first time around a forge," student Max Zickrick said of the workshop. "I really enjoyed the experience. I learned a lot and discovered an amazing craft.”
Students learned from Mines alumnus Kevin Gray, a metallurgical engineer for Nucor Steel, who was instrumental during the start of the university blacksmithing and bladesmithing program and forged the first sword for the university in 2011.
At the workshop, students also heard from Jon Kellar, a professor of materials and metallurgical engineering at Mines. Kellar taught students how raw materials can be used to make steel.
West also lectured on metal structure and processing basics including forging, heat treating and hardness testing of blades.
“The students really impressed me with their hard work and excellent questions," West said. "It was great to see them connect what we talked about in the theory sessions with the forging and bladesmithing activities."
All hands-on activities for students in the weeklong 2020 workshop were conducted outdoors in accordance with CDC guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19, Mines said. In the two weeks following the workshop, all students, mentors and faculty remained free of any COVID-19 symptoms.
The Department of Materials and Metallurgical Engineering plans to expand the bladesmithing workshop in Summer 2021 to include select students from across the nation who are interested in careers in materials science and metallurgy.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!