Mines seeks high school sword and knifemakers for junior bladesmithing championship

During the summer 2020 workshop at Mines, each student forged their own knives with the help of professors, master blacksmiths and Mines alumni.

“This was my first time around a forge," student Max Zickrick said of the workshop. "I really enjoyed the experience. I learned a lot and discovered an amazing craft.”

Students learned from Mines alumnus Kevin Gray, a metallurgical engineer for Nucor Steel, who was instrumental during the start of the university blacksmithing and bladesmithing program and forged the first sword for the university in 2011.

At the workshop, students also heard from Jon Kellar, a professor of materials and metallurgical engineering at Mines. Kellar taught students how raw materials can be used to make steel.

West also lectured on metal structure and processing basics including forging, heat treating and hardness testing of blades.

“The students really impressed me with their hard work and excellent questions," West said. "It was great to see them connect what we talked about in the theory sessions with the forging and bladesmithing activities."