Mines student wins Department of Defense scholarship

Peyton Krahulik, a computer science and math senior at South Dakota Mines, was awarded the Department of Defense (DoD) Science, Mathematics, and Research for Transformation (SMART) Scholarship.

The SMART Scholarship provides students the opportunity to pursue a STEM degree and begin a career with the DoD upon graduation. The scholarship benefits include full tuition, an annual stipend, book and health insurance allowance, summer internships and a guaranteed civilian position with the DoD after graduation.

Upon graduation, scholars begin their service commitment at the same facility where they will work full-time as civilian employees. For every year of funding awarded, recipients will work the same amount for DoD.

South Dakota Mines has had only two other recipients of this award since its inception.

Krahulik, who is from Lyman, Neb., will intern at TRAC Fort Leavenworth in Kansas, a U.S. Army analysis agency.

