Mines students assist with projects at Ellsworth AFB through new Department of Defense class

South Dakota Mines students can get hands-on, real-world experience through a new course with the Department of Defense called “Innovating for National Security," supported by the National Security Innovation Network (NSIN).

Through the course, students are taught to work with the defense and intelligence communities to rapidly address the nation’s emerging threats and security challenges.

The class is based on the nationally recognized curriculum of the Hacking for Defense (H4D) course and is designed to invite the talents of communities that have not previously been fully explored for defense innovation, like colleges and universities.

Specifically, class projects are sponsored by the DOD and the students spend the semester on customer discovery to ensure they comprehend the problem and then work to produce novel solutions.

“During this course, Mines students have a tremendous opportunity to positively impact our nation by finding solutions to national security challenges,” said Jeff Woldstad, head of the department of industrial engineering at Mines, the department which hosts the course.